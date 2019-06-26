Fed Circuit reverses 'meritless' dismissal of 11 lawsuits over Bluetooth patents

Cellspin Soft can resume its patent-infringement lawsuits against Fitbit, Nike and nine other companies over the use of Bluetooth technology to upload data and images from a device to a website, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found a lower court misapplied two of its recent decisions on evaluating whether a patent’s claims are sufficiently inventive. The court also overturned an award of $564,000 in attorneys’ fees to several of the defendants, faulting the judge’s analysis of the patents as “exceptionally meritless” and its litigation strategy as “aggressive.”

