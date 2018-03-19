Fed Circuit scuttles PTAB’s ‘dictionary’ definition in patent dispute

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board read the key claim of an electrical-circuit patent too broadly by relying on a “generalist dictionary” definition without considering the other parts of the patent application, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. held on Monday.

Even though the PTAB is required to give the patent claims it re-examines their “broadest reasonable interpretation,” it cannot use an “overly expansive” definition that contradicts the patent description and specifications, the unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held in a win for Power Integrations of San Jose, California.

