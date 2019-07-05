Forex swaps with foreign central banks totaled $17 mln -NY Fed

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $17 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Friday.

The European Central Bank swapped $17 million with a term of 8 days and a rate of 2.89% percent.

The Fed has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the ECB, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)