HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is in a ‘good place’ but uncertainties from trade disputes and a slowdown in global growth are on the rise, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.

Clarida added that it was positive that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China appear to be restarting but noted that some Fed policymakers have been advocating easier monetary policy in the face of uncertainties.