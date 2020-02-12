Fed's Daly says U.S. economy well placed weather any storms

DUBLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United States economy has faced a number of headwinds but is in a good place to weather any storms due to the policy action taken by the Federal Reserve last year, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said businesses she had spoken to are more optimistic that the economy is in a good place than they were at the end of last year when there was a greater degree of uncertainty.

“The U.S. economy faces headwind after headwind after headwind, as all economies do, and we have taken our policy accommodation last year to put our economy in a good position, in my opinion, to weather these storms,” Daly told a banking conference in Dublin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)