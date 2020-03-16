Fed schedules around $40 bln in Treasury purchases Monday

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday announced that it would slash interest rates near zero and pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases to bolster a global economy at a near standstill as entire societies shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fed's schedule of purchases for Monday March 16 is as below. Further information can be found on the New York Fed's website: nyfed.org/39Zc90Y

10:15 – 10:30 a.m. ET (14:15 - 14:30 GMT): Treasury coupons 0 to 2.25 year sector, for around $10 billion

11:00 - 11:15 a.m. ET (15:00 - 15:15 GMT): Treasury coupons 2.25 to 4.5 year sector, for around $8 billion

11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET (15:45 - 16:00 GMT) : Treasury coupons 4.5 to 7 year sector, for around $9 billion

12:30 – 12:45 p.m. ET (16:30 - 16:45 GMT): Treasury coupons 7 to 20 year sector, for around $5 billion

1:15 – 1:30 p.m. ET (17:15 - 17:30 GMT): Treasury coupons 20 to 30 year sector, for around $5 billion

2:00 – 2:15 p.m. ET (18:00 - 18:15 GMT): TIPS 7.5 to 30 year sector, for around $3 billion (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Nick Zieminski)