IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit gives retailer another chance at fees in delivery patent fight

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday revived retailer ShoppersChoice.com’s request for $305,000 in attorneys’ fees from Electronic Communications Technologies (formerly known as Eclipse IP), saying the lower court should have considered ECT’s practice of demanding low-value license fees and filing more than 150 patent-infringement lawsuits without ever taking one to trial.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra in Florida abused his discretion by “failing to address ECT’s manner of litigation and the broader context of ECT’s lawsuit against ShoppersChoice,” the Federal Circuit said. “These are relevant considerations.”

