21 days ago
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 21 days ago

India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

1 Min Read

July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 2.10 billion rupees ($32.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 1.67 billion rupees a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uWwGCa

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.51 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.

Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2 percent lower after the results in a Mumbai market that gained 0.36 percent. ($1 = 64.4025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

