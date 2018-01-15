FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Federal Bank Q3 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - India’s Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income, but missed analysts’ estimates by a small margin.

Net profit rose to 2.60 billion rupees ($40.99 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 2.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said on Monday. (bit.ly/2FExhe0)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.63 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.52 percent at the end of December, compared with 2.39 percent at end-September.

$1 = 63.4325 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

