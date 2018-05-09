FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 11:08 AM / in 3 hours

India's Federal Bank Q4 profit slides, misses f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - India’s Federal Bank Ltd reported on Wednesday a 43 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Net profit was 1.45 billion rupees ($21.55 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 2.57 billion rupees a year ago, the mid-sized private-sector lender said in a statement here

Analysts had on average expected the lender to post a net profit of 2.87 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 3 percent at end-March, compared with 2.52 percent in the preceding quarter and 2.33 percent a year ago.

$1 = 67.2725 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

