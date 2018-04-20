FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 20, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal Circuit exhumes stent patent case in light of SCOTUS laches ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court revived a stent patent lawsuit brought by Israeli medical-device company Medinol LLC in 2013 against Cordis Corp and its former parent company, Johnson & Johnson, over inventions that Medinol had patented between 1999 and 2005.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated a 2014 ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan, who found Medinol’s claims were barred by laches, or unreasonable delay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vspA9M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.