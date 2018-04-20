Federal Circuit exhumes stent patent case in light of SCOTUS laches ruling

A federal appeals court revived a stent patent lawsuit brought by Israeli medical-device company Medinol LLC in 2013 against Cordis Corp and its former parent company, Johnson & Johnson, over inventions that Medinol had patented between 1999 and 2005.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated a 2014 ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan, who found Medinol’s claims were barred by laches, or unreasonable delay.

