Federal Circuit invalidates patents in suit against smart-TV maker

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a ruling for Funai Corp, which markets televisions for Sanyo, in a patent-infringement suit by an Illinois company that claimed that its technology had revolutionized the way that television viewers use electronic subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon and music-streaming services.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that the four patents asserted by Maxon LLC of North Barrington, Illinois, express only abstract ideas and are therefore invalid. Maxon’s patents describe “only the desired result — increased user control over services available to him or her — without describing any inventive way that result is reached,” the unanimous three-judge panel said on Monday, quoting from the May 2017 ruling by U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago.

