April 10 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Tenneco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Federal-Mogul, a maker of powertrain components, from Icahn Enterprises LP for $5.4 billion.

Tenneco also said it would separate its combined businesses into two independent, publicly traded companies. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)