Federal-wage garnishment order survives relocation by borrower – 9th Circuit

Creditors who obtain and serve a valid order to garnish the wages of a federal employee can keep garnishing those wages if the employee moves to a new state, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday in a case of first impression.

The 9th Circuit affirmed summary judgment for Boeing Employees Credit Union in an action by Daniel Farrell, a civilian Defense Department employee who argued that BECU violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by garnishing his wages after he moved from California to Indiana, then Texas, without filing an action to enter and enforce the California judgment in either state.

