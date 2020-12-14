State AGs join call for federal judicial protection law sparked by NJ killing

A group of 51 attorneys general are urging Congress to enact legislation aimed at safeguarding the security and privacy of federal judges and their families.

In a letter sent Monday to the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate judiciary committees, the attorneys general called for passage of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020, named after the son of a federal judge in New Jersey who was killed in July.

