June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1048911/000119312520174218/d949507d8k.htm on Friday it would record non-cash asset impairment charges of about $370 million in the fourth quarter, primarily related to its retail unit that provides printing, packing and shipping services. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)