Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have detained a FedEx Corp pilot in the southern city of Guangzhou, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a lawyer for the pilot’s family.

The pilot was detained a week ago at the Guangzhou airport, a FedEx regional hub, the report here added, citing people familiar with the matter.

FedEX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)