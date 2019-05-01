FedEx Express buys Israel's Flying Cargo international division

JERUSALEM, May 1 (Reuters) -

* FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has acquired the business and assets of the international express division of Israel’s FC (Flying Cargo) Express Ltd, the companies said on Wednesday.

* Financial details were not disclosed.

* Israel’s anti-trust authority approved the acquisition in February.

* Flying Cargo is an Israeli group of companies providing logistics services, warehousing, fulfilment and distribution of goods.

* FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation firm. It began serving Israel in 1990 through Flying Cargo. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)