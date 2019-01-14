Bonds News
FedEx pays $35.3 mln to end NY lawsuit over illegal cigarettes

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp agreed on Monday to pay $35.3 million to settle lawsuits in which New York state and New York City accused the company of shipping hundreds of thousands of untaxed cigarettes to residents over a decade.

The settlement resolves claims that FedEx knowingly violated a federal anti-cigarette trafficking statute, and a 2006 agreement with the state not to do business with sellers that ship cigarettes to people’s homes. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)

