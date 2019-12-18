FedEx Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary

By Lynx Insight Service * FedEx Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of 23 analysts for the quarter that ended in November was for earnings of $2.76 per share. * Revenue fell 2.8% to $17.32 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $17.58 billion. * FedEx Corp’s Reported EPS for the quarter was $2.13. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 7.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days twelve analysts negatively revised earnings estimates and there have been no positive earnings revisions. * FedEx Corp shares had risen by 12.1% this quarter and gained 1.2% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $560 million. * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for FedEx Corp is $165.00, about 1.1% above its last closing price of $163.23. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 “strong buy” or “buy,” 14 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.” This summary was machine generated December 18 at 02:30 p.m. GMT.