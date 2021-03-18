CORRECTED-FedEx profit soars with pandemic-fueled delivery demand

(Corrects revenue figure in paragraph 2)

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday said quarterly profit jumped on higher prices and surging volume from pandemic-fueled home e-commerce deliveries.

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted net income at the Memphis-based company increased to $939 million, or $3.47 per share, from $371 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 grew 23% to $21.5 billion.