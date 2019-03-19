Company News
March 19, 2019

FedEx again cuts full-year profit forecast

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a lower adjusted quarterly net profit on Tuesday, and cut its full-year earnings per share forecast for the second time, citing weaker global trade growth.

The company’s adjusted net income fell to $797 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.02 billion, or $3.72 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 3 percent to about $17.0 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
