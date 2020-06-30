Company News
June 30, 2020 / 8:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

FedEx declines to issue 2021 forecast after profit falls

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp said it would not issue a 2021 forecast after its fiscal fourth quarter adjusted profit tumbled amid a deadly pandemic that is upending lives and commerce around the globe.

The package delivery company, which is in turnaround mode as it grapples with an unexpected flood of coronavirus-related e-commerce shipments, reported adjusted net income of $663 million, or $2.53 per share, for the quarter ended May 31. That was down from an adjusted profit of $1.32 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $17.4 billion from $17.8 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese)

