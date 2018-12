FedEx quarterly revenue rises 9.2 percent

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp reported a 9.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher shipment volumes.

The Memphis-based company’s net profit rose to $935 million, or $3.51 per share, for the second quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $775 million, or $2.84 per share, a year earlier.

FedEx also said it would look to cut costs due to weakening business in Europe.

Revenue rose to $17.8 billion from $16.3 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)