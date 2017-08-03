FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx says will not apply residential surcharge for holiday season
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 months ago

FedEx says will not apply residential surcharge for holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Thursday it will not apply residential surcharges during the 2017 holiday season, except for packages that require additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery company said FedEx Express and FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada will raise holiday surcharges for additional handling by $3 per package, for oversized goods by $25 per package, and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.