Democratic AGs call for halt to most federal rulemaking amid pandemic

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general have called on the Trump administration to freeze most federal rulemaking not related to combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorneys general in a letter to the federal Office of Management and Budget cited proposals to roll back protections against predatory lending, housing discrimination and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and others as examples of proposed rules that should be halted to focus on the coronavirus response.

