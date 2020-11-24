Feds ask Idaho judge to toss lawsuit by mining companies alleging river pollution

The U.S. Department of Justice urged a federal court in Boise, Idaho on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit by units of mining company Midas Gold Corp that seek to shift liability for alleged water pollution onto the government.

Midas sued the federal government in August days after it was itself sued in the same court by the Nez Perce Tribe. The tribe accused the company of being responsible for the runoff of chemicals such as aluminum and arsenic, from its Stibnite Gold Project into the river, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

