IN BRIEF: After award, client can’t claim fees were too high – 8th Circuit

A website designer who obtained a $2 million attorney-fee award in a contractual dispute with Walmart is equitably estopped from challenging the reasonableness of those fees now that the lawyer is suing for payment, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The Henry Law Firm of Arkansas represented Cuker Interactive of California in federal court in Arkansas after Cuker’s original attorney withdrew for lack of payment, the 8th Circuit wrote. Under the circumstances, Henry required a personal guarantee of payment from Cuker’s president, Adel Atalla.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SJ79pV