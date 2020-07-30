UK's Bleepa medical imaging picked for health service scheme

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A platform developed by AIM-listed Feedback that allows doctors to view and discuss medical grade images on smartphones, tablets and desktops was selected by Britain’s Health Service (NHS) for a scheme to modernise its communications on Thursday.

Feedback Chief Executive Tom Oakley said the platform, which is named Bleepa in a nod to the pager technology that is still used in British hospitals, offered digital imaging that could be used for diagnosis alongside secure messaging.

Oakley said being chosen by NHSx, the health service’s digital unit, for its clinical communication tool framework would be transformative.

“It endorses the product as being suitable for use in the NHS and it also provides a vehicle for payment, so the (hospital) trust for the first two years can have the product paid for by NHSx rather than having to pay for it themselves,” he said in an interview.