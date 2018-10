Oct 24 (Reuters) - Felix Energy LLC, a closely held Denver-based oil producer with operations in the largest U.S. shale field, is exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $3.5 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The U.S. oil producer has hired investment bank Jefferies to solicit buyers, the sources said. (Reporting by Collin Eaton; Editing by Sandra Maler)