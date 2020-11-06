Judge sentences ex-Willkie Farr partner's husband to 14 years for law firm billing, cocaine schemes

A federal judge in Newark sentenced Melvin Feliz, 54, to 14 years in prison on Friday for helping his wife, a former partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, rip off that firm and another law firm for millions of dollars in fraudulent services.

Feliz, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty for his role in a scheme to transport more than 20 kilograms of cocaine from California to New Jersey, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey announced.

