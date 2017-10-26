FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico Femsa's third quarter net profit surges 385 pct
October 26, 2017 / 9:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexico Femsa's third quarter net profit surges 385 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported on Thursday a 385 percent surge in third quarter net profit to 32.4 billion pesos ($1.70 billion) after selling a 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) stake in Heineken.

The Monterrey-based company controls the world’s biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also owns Oxxo convenience stores and still has a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV.

$1 = 18.1785 Mexican pesos at the end of September Reporting by Anthony Esposito

