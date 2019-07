MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer and bottler Femsa is in a “continuous effort” to find acquisition opportunities in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, the company’s chief executive Eduardo Padilla said in a call with analysts on Friday.

Shares in Femsa, which has its largest presence in Mexico, rose 2.5% after the conglomerate reported second quarter results on Thursday.