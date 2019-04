MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano said on Monday its first quarter net profit rose.

Net profit in the January to March period for the company, known as Femsa, was 2.23 billion pesos ($115 million), up from 2.3 million pesos in the same quarter a year earlier. First quarter revenue was 115.9 billion pesos.