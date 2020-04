MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Thursday its net profit more than tripled in the first quarter to 7.79 billion pesos ($327.2 million), compared with the same period a year earlier, exceeding analyst estimates.

The Monterrey-based conglomerate’s revenue increased 5.5% to 122.28 billion pesos during the January-to-March period, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 23.7980 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)