MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa expects the pace of Oxxo store openings this year to be in line with its openings last year, the company said in a call with analysts on Thursday.

Femsa said in its earning report on Wednesday that it opened 1,422 net new stores in the year, bringing its total of Oxxo stores to nearly 18,000. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)