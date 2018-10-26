UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa reports 86 pct drop in third-quarter profit

(Adds details from earnings report, share price)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 86 percent from a year earlier, when the company sold a stake in Heineken.

Exchange-rate losses in the company’s cash holdings also contributed to the decline, the firm said.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter for the company, known as Femsa, was 4.7 billion pesos ($250.7 million). Revenue grew nearly 8 percent compared with the year-ago quarter to 118.4 billion pesos.

Shares rose after the earnings report, climbing as much as 0.9 percent from the previous close.

Sales were boosted by Femsa’s retail divisions, led by a nearly 27 percent jump at its gas station unit.

Its Oxxo convenience store chain, which opened 182 stores in the quarter, saw sales increase about 12 percent. Same-store sales at the popular chain rose more than 6 percent, reflecting higher traffic and larger transactions.

Those gains were slightly offset by Femsa’s Coca-Cola bottling unit, where total sales fell 0.7 percent compared with the year-earlier period.

Femsa Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said the company faced operational constraints in Mexico, its core market.

“Operating margins were under moderate pressure particularly in Mexico, reflecting tight labor conditions and higher operational costs,” he said in a statement. The company also saw margins squeezed by its Oxxo expansion outside Mexico, he said.

Femsa sold a 5.24 percent stake in Heineken, one of the world’s largest brewers, in September 2017 for about $3 billion.