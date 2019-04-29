UPDATE 1-Oxxo stores drive quarterly growth at Mexico's Femsa; profit leaps

(Adds earnings details)

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa on Monday reported first-quarter growth across all its units, particularly in its Oxxo convenience stores, pushing revenue up 5.6 percent.

Net profit jumped substantially, helped by an easy comparison with the same quarter a year before, when Femsa’s Coca-Cola bottling unit suffered from the Mexican peso’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar.

For the January-March period, Femsa posted 2.23 billion pesos ($115 million) in net profit, up from just 2.3 million pesos a year earlier. The company’s first quarter revenue was 115.9 billion pesos, up from 109.7 billion pesos a year earlier.

Oxxo stores led growth with revenues up 9.3 percent, helped by better sales and 234 store openings. Femsa noted consumption was “resilient” despite the calendar shift of the Easter holidays to April from March.

However, Oxxo’s operating costs increased nearly 19 percent, due to factors including higher labor expenses and managing the intake of cash in stores.

At Femsa’s 540 gas stations in Mexico, same-store sales fell 7.5 percent due to gasoline supply shortages at the beginning of the year, the company said.