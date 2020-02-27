UPDATE 1-Profit at Mexico's Femsa hit by peso appreciation, Coca-Cola unit costs

(Adds details from earnings report)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell by more than half compared with a year ago, dragged down by the Mexican peso’s appreciation and higher costs at its Coca-Cola bottling unit.

Monterrey-based Femsa posted net profit of 4.79 billion pesos ($253.6 million), down 56.7% from the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

Femsa’s revenue increased 5.7% to 132.3 billion pesos during the October-December period, driven by growth in most business units.

Higher sales at the Oxxo convenience store chain helped Femsa’s overall gross margin grow by 10 basis points. However, Oxxo stores also faced higher costs for labor, technology and the transportation of cash.

Femsa opened 490 Oxxo stores in the quarter, bringing its total to 19,330 locations.

Drugstores, meanwhile, registered a drop in same-store sales, partially due to social upheaval in Chile.

Net income at Femsa’s Coca-Cola bottling business fell to 2 billion pesos from 5.5 billion pesos a year before, when the firm sold its Coca-Cola operations in the Philippines. The unit was also hit by higher costs for labor, maintenance and freight.

For 2020, Femsa Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said he anticipated resilient consumers in Mexico, particularly in the north of the country, and was optimistic about Brazil.

The company said it plans to invest about $1.5 billion this year, spending more than 60% of that sum in Mexico. ($1 = 18.8869 pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Steve Orlofsky)