UPDATE 3-Mexico's Femsa rebounds from pandemic with Q2 profit

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa reported a second-quarter net profit of 3.08 billion pesos ($154.5 million) on Wednesday, compared with a loss of 11.69 billion a year earlier.

“One year ago, we were in the eye of the storm. ... Today, while the health emergency is not over, there is a clear recovery trend across business units and across markets,” Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Padilla said in the earnings report.

Total revenue for the Monterrey-based bottler and retailer, which also operates the vast Oxxo convenience store chain, as well as pharmacies and gas stations, rose 19.7% to 137 billion pesos.

Femsa shares were up 2.8% after the release of the results, which beat investor expectations.

Revenues for the company’s gas stations rose 56.3% from the same period last year, driven by growth in volume and an increase in the average price per liter, Femsa said.

Femsa's pharmacy unit revenue grew by 17.6%, while revenue for its convenience stores increased by 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. (1 dollar = 19.9470 Mexican pesos at the end of June)