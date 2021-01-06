Senior Amazon lawyer returns to Fenwick as big firms welcome tech vets

Fenwick & West on Wednesday announced the return of litigation partner Brian Buckley, who is leaving his role as associate general counsel at Amazon.com Inc.

Buckley is the latest in-house lawyer to jump from a big technology company to private practice. On Tuesday, O’Melveny & Myers said Twitter Inc lawyer Tod Cohen joined the firm in Washington, D.C., and last month Facebook Inc. cybersecurity lawyer Tiana Demas headed to Cooley in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38m2tzf