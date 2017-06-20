D.C. Circuit upholds rule changes to electricity market

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission properly approved capacity rule changes issued by a public utility that manages delivery of wholesale electricity to more than 60 million customers in 13 states and the District of Columbia, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Sierra Club, and several other environmental groups had sued FERC over its approval of rule changes by utility PJM Interconnection, claiming renewable energy sources were disadvantaged by a provision of the rules requiring providers to be prepared to supply power at any time during the year.

