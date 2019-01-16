D.C. Circuit upholds FERC ban on retroactive investment guarantee

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was properly looking out for consumers when it found a $400 million project qualified for an investment incentive but excluded $31 million the utility had already spent, a split appeals court held on Tuesday.

In a challenge by San Diego Gas & Electric Co, the 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with FERC’s view that the so-called abandonment incentive – one of several FERC adopted in 2006 – is designed to spur future investment, not to reward past behavior.

