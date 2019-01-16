Westlaw News
January 16, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

D.C. Circuit upholds FERC ban on retroactive investment guarantee

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was properly looking out for consumers when it found a $400 million project qualified for an investment incentive but excluded $31 million the utility had already spent, a split appeals court held on Tuesday.

In a challenge by San Diego Gas & Electric Co, the 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with FERC’s view that the so-called abandonment incentive – one of several FERC adopted in 2006 – is designed to spur future investment, not to reward past behavior.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FDbUMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below