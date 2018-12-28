No conflict between pipeline process and religious rights, FERC tells SCOTUS

The Natural Gas Act does not violate the religious rights of pipeline opponents by requiring them to raise their objections in an administrative proceeding, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief filed on Wednesday.

FERC is urging the Supreme Court not to hear a case filed by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, a group of Catholic nuns who oppose climate change on religious grounds and have sued under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to stop the flow of gas through the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline on their Pennsylvania property.

