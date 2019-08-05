FERC tolling scheme a 'quagmire,' judge says; calls for en banc overhaul

A federal appeals court on Friday turned aside challenges to Williams Partners’ Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project by several environmental groups and two Pennsylvania families whose property was taken for the project, even as one judge on the panel issued a blistering call for en banc review.

In a per curiam opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that constitutional due process claims by the Allegheny Defense Project, the Sierra Club and two sets of homeowners were precluded by “controlling circuit precedent.”

