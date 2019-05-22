Ferguson appoints former Ashtead boss Geoff Drabble as chairman

May 22 (Reuters) - British plumbing products distributor Ferguson Plc on Wednesday appointed Geoff Drabble as chairman to succeed Gareth Davis, who has held the role for almost nine years.

Drabble, who will assume the role after Ferguson’s 2019 annual general meeting, joins the company following a 12-year stint as top boss at industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group Plc.

“(Drabble) brings a wealth of experience in the distribution, technology and manufacturing sectors, particularly in the USA,” FTSE 100 heating and plumbing equipment supplier Ferguson said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)