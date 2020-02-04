Ferguson to seek U.S. listing as UK demerger approaches

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc said on Tuesday it is considering a primary or additional listing of its shares in the United States, its biggest market, following the demerger of its UK Wolseley business this year.

In September, the company named a new chief executive officer and said it would separate the UK operations in a bid to focus more on its U.S. business after billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian fund took a 6% stake in Ferguson.

Separately, the company also announced a $500 million share repurchase. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)