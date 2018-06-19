CORRECTED-Ferguson's profit rises 17.1 pct, fuelled by U.S. residential market

June 19 (Reuters) - Ferguson Plc, the world’s largest distributor of plumbing and heating products, on Tuesday posted a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by solid demand from U.S. residential markets.

The company said profit rose to $356 million in the three months ended April 30 from $304 million, a year earlier.

The company said the current quarter had started well with organic revenue growth in line with the third quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)