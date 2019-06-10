Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ferguson sees 2019 profit in line with estimates, to repurchase shares

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - British plumbing products distributor Ferguson Plc said on Monday it expects ongoing trading profit for the year to be in line with analysts’ expectations, and announced a $500 million share buyback program.

The company, formerly known as Wolseley, said in March it expected full-year trading profit at the lower end of analysts’ estimates. Analysts’ consensus forecast for 2019 trading profit is currently about $1.59 billion, it said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Justin George Varghese Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

