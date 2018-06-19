FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ferguson's profit rises 17.1 percent, fuelled by U.S. residential market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Ferguson Plc, the world’s largest distributor of plumbing and heating products, on Tuesday posted a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by solid demand from U.S. residential markets.

The company said profit rose to 356 million pounds in the three months ended April 30 from 304 million pounds, a year earlier.

The company said the current quarter had started well with organic revenue growth in line with the third quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

